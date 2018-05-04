Dead dolphin found floating in Sisters Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A large dolphin was found dead Friday, floating in Sisters' Creek. Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene and pulled the dolphin from the water.

Officers loaded the dead dolphin, which was determined to be female and lactating, into a truck to transport it for a necropsy to be done.

It's not known if the female dolphin could have died giving birth.

The dolphin found in Sisters' Creek was the eighth found this year in Northeast Florida.

The FFWCC said about 30 dolphins and whales are found dead each year in our area.

The dead humpback whale that was found on Fernandina Beach in January was killed by a vessel’s propeller.

