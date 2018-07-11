Deadline for Florida voters to register, change party affiliation approaching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Under state law, Floridians have until Monday, July 30, to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the primary elections on August 28.

Florida uses a closed primary system for its elections, meaning only voters registered with a political party are eligible to vote in that party’s primary.

Voter registration applications are available at supervisors of elections offices, all public libraries, most government agencies, post offices and public assistance offices, according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections office.

An online application to register or update voter registration can be found here.

Applications received or postmarked after July 30, 2018, will be held for processing until after the election, according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections office.

To vote in the primary election, voter registration applications must be submitted to the appropriate county supervisor of elections office by Monday, July 30. The operating hours of each office vary by county.

