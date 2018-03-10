Woman killed, 2 injured in Putnam County crash

SATSUMA, Fla. - A Gainesville woman was killed early Saturday morning in a crash in Satsuma, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Kelly Archer-Wortman, 48, was rear-ended by car on State Road 100 near County Road 309C at 2:44 a.m. She was died when her car was knocked into a tree. Two passengers in her car were taken to UF Health Gainesville with serious injuries.

Tyrone Mason, 32, of Gainesville, who troopers said struck the first car, suffered only minor injuries and was not hospitalized. According to the FHP report, charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

