Decade-old half-built condo building may come down soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 23-story downtown eyesore could be gone by the end of this summer.

Berkman II, the concrete skeleton of a high-rise along the St Johns River that has stood unfinished since the collapse at its parking garage over a decade ago, could come down in August, if a deal to sell the property goes through.

In December 2007, the parking garage under construction at Berkman Plaza collapsed, killing one construction worker and injuring several others. A lawsuit and other court action caused construction to stop. (See OSHA photo of collapse, below.)

Choate Construction has owned the property since receiving it as a settlement in a lawsuit against the original owner. Choate CEO Mike Hampton said the company has been actively trying to sell the property ever since and is close to making a deal.

Last week, News4Jax spoke with Hampton after he met with Mayor Lenny Curry to update on the pending sale. Hampton won’t reveal the name of the buyer or plans for the site.

Curry has made cleaning up and developing the site, which is next to a potential Shipyards development a priority for his administration.

People living at the original Berkman Tower remain skeptical that this eyesore will be taken down soon.

"I will believe it when I see it. And, of course, if the new ownership makes progress making some improvements and getting some units sold," Darryl Patterson said. "I’m waiting for action. Words don’t mean to much."

Other residents, who wouldn't give their names, told News4Jax that it’s easy for people to climb over the fence and sneak in. They said vagrants live in the structure and rodents are everywhere.

