Decision to accept UAE donation could spark fireworks at City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Serious questions about the city of Jacksonville accepting millions of dollars from a foreign government could lead to potential fireworks Friday during a meeting at City Hall.

The issue at hand is the decision by city leaders to accept $3 million from the United Arab Emirates, which Mayor Lenny Curry proudly announced earlier in October. Almost immediately after the announcement, a reporter questioned the city accepting money from a country accused of human rights abuses.

The offer from the UAE was part of a larger $10 million commitment to help areas ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

City Council members Anna Lopez Brosche and Garrett Dennis have serious questions about the money they both previously voted to accept. They are holding Friday's special meeting at 10 a.m. and hope to get the public's feedback.

Here is how part of that foreign cash infusion is slated to be spent in Jacksonville:

$800,000 to repair Charles Reece park

$650,000 to building car and Habijx

$425,000 to schools including Raines and Ribault

$900,000 to the city's homeless

