Deputies: 18-year-old charged after text threat to Yulee High student

YULEE, Fla. - “I got a .12 gauge slug with your brains name written all over it.”

That threat -- sent in an expletive-laced text message to a Yulee High School student -- landed an 18-year-old Nassau County man behind bars, deputies said.

Triston Cook, a former Yulee High student, is charged with written threats to kill, which is a felony.

The teenager who received the message told deputies that she had taken a Snapchat photo of another Yulee High student “to show someone that she had class with her.” She said that night, Cook texted her the threat, telling her to “get the **** out of her life.”

Cook's relationship to the student in the Snapchat photo is not made clear in the arrest report.

The text, which deputies said came from a phone number listed to Cook, called the girl who took the Snapchat photo a “dumb bitch.”

According to his arrest report, Cook sent several more messages to the teen, including one that said, “I know where your house is don't make me have someone pay you a visit.”

Cook told deputies during an interview that his phone is always with him, and when they asked about the threatening text messages, he said he wanted a lawyer.

Cook was booked into the Nassau County Jail.

