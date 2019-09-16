Deputies: Husband charged in death of Florida mother of 4

OCALA, Fla. - The search for a missing Florida mother of four has come to a tragic end after her body was found in Southeast Georgia, though her children have yet to be found.

Casei Jones, 32, and her children were reported missing by loved ones Saturday evening after they had not seen her in six weeks, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, deputies said Jones has since been found dead near Brantley County, Georgia, but the search and investigation into her children's disappearance continues.

Jones' husband, 38-year-old Michael Waye Jones, Jr., is being questioned in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued charging him with second-degree homicide.

The mother and her children, whose ages range from 1 to 10, were last seen roughly six weeks ago in the Ocala area before family reported them missing to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office by calling (352) 732-9111.

