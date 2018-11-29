Deputies looking for group suspected in outlet mall thefts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Authorities released have surveillance images in the hopes of identifying a group of people suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars of baby clothes from a St. Augustine Outlet Mall store.

On Thursday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted several images on its official Facebook page, saying deputies are looking for two men and two women in connection with the recent thefts.

The Sheriff's Office said the group picked up $1,700 worth of items as they browsed the store Tuesday. But they fled after getting spooked and dropped $1,200 worth of items and a phone on their way out.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females. Investigators suspect they may not be from the area because the cell phone left behind had a Tennessee area code.

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of the pictured suspects is asked to contact Deputy Bradley via email at jbradley@sjso.org.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.