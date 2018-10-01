Deputies need help identifying a man they say stole Nike shoes

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., - St. Johns County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole apparel from the Nike Outlet Store.

Deputies say the man was seen on video putting Nike Air Max shoes into his pants Sept. 3 and Sept. 30. He then left the store without paying.

The man got away with nearly $300 worth of merchandise. If caught, Nike does want to press criminal charges.

If you know who he is or have any information, you are asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office or contact Deputy L. Schrock at lschrock@sjso.org.

Nike is wishing to pursue criminal charges if the suspect is identified.



If you can identify this subject or have any information please contact Deputy L. Schrock at lschrock@sjso.org. pic.twitter.com/EJOF2PahZp — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) October 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.