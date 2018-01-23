Deputies: Toddler left alone with 3-year-old drowns in bathtub

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-month-old girl drowned Tuesday afternoon in a bathtub at her Nassau County home, deputies said.

The toddler was found unresponsive and taken to Baptist Nassau, where she died, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the girl and her 3-year-old sister were left alone in a bathtub at their mobile home on Linda Hall Drive in Nassauville.

Deputies said that when the mother returned after leaving the girls alone for unknown reasons, the younger girl was not responsive.

The older sister is OK, they said.

The mother is being questioned by investigators, who found “deplorable” conditions in the mobile home, according to deputies.

It’s uncertain if there will be any criminal charges.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified. The 3-year-old has been temporarily turned over to the custody of her grandmother while DCF investigates.

There was a similar case in Nassau County in 2012. Robert Jerrell left his two young sons unattended in a bathtub, and his 9-month-old son drowned. He was tried and convicted of aggravated manslaughter of a child and sentenced to 8 years in prison.

