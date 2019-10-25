Deputies: Westside High student faces car theft, burglary charges

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An 18-year-old student at Westside High School is facing multiple felony charges in Clay County after authorities said he broke into six cars in a neighborhood and stole another one.

Jamon Orange was taken into custody at the school Thursday and booked into the Clay County Jail.

He is charged with car theft and six counts of car burglary for incidents in August.

The stolen car was recovered in Jacksonville.

Investigators said they developed evidence that led them to Orange, but when Clay County deputies contacted the administration at Westside High, they learned Orange was in the Duval County Jail on car burglary charges unrelated to their case.

Orange was released from the Duval County Jail, and detectives picked him at Westside High to bring him in for questioning in the Clay County case.

He's now in the Clay County jail on $35,000 bond.

