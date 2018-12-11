Diamond or not? Pendant from Orange Park jewelry store causes confusion

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man said he bought a diamond pendant from an Orange Park jeweler, but when another jeweler tested it, they said it wasn't a diamond.

A woman who works at the store where he purchased the jewelry said that he absolutely did buy a diamond piece and that he was lied to by the other jeweler. The buyer, Adrian Johnson, doesn't know what to believe.

It all started when Johnson said he, like so many others, went shopping on Black Friday for a good deal.

"I ran across a store, Armoni Jewelers, and they had a little angel piece and it was for a pretty good price and they told me it was diamonds," Johnson told News4Jax on Monday.

So Johnson said he bought the gold and diamond pendant then went shopping at another jewelry store, where a clerk checked to see whether the diamonds were real.

"She looked at it and it came out to be moissanite," Johnson said. "I felt like I was lied to."

Moissanite is a gem that is nearly impossible to distinguish from a diamond.

Johnson said he went to return the pendant and get his money back, but said the store policy is not to issue a refund.

According to the jewelry store's receipt, the store doesn't do refunds, only exchanges.

When News4Jax called Armoni Jewelers on Monday to get its side of the story, a woman named Sam said that Johnson was given bad information and insists the pendant is all diamonds. She even said that she would get it certified and that if Johnson brought her the receipt, she would give him a refund.

The jewelry store did just that. The store gave Johnson his money back Monday night.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.