Distracted by rare eclipse, stargazers' SUV gets swamped

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - They were watching the moon when they should have been watching the tide.

Sky gazers at Ponte Vedra Beach were watching the rare lunar eclipse known as a super blood wolf moon on Sunday night when the high tide crept in, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.

Stargazers share images of super blood wolf moon

The car was pulled out of the ocean near South Ponte Vedra Boulevard early Monday. There's no word on the extent of the damage to the vehicle, but everyone inside made it out safely.

We will update this article when we receive more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.