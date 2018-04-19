Dog park coming to South Fan Deck of Jaguars' stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At the State of the Franchise on Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they will be adding a dog park to the south end zone, partnering with Pet Paradise.

This will be the first dog park in an NFL Stadium.

Now dogs can cheer on their cats at the game!



We’re excited to announce our partnership with @pparadiseresort to bring dog daycare to the South Fan Deck. pic.twitter.com/zN420xPigH — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 19, 2018

Pet Paradise will become the Official Pet Services Partner of the Jaguars. Pet Paradise will offer a variety of programs allowing pet owners the chance to win access to the park.

Concession prices will also be lowered.

#Jaguars will be adding a dog park to the south end zone, partnering with Pet Paradise. This will be the first in an NFL Stadium. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/rp1z4vXV7B — Chris Parenteau (@WJXTChris) April 19, 2018

Average price of some of your classic concession items will be cheaper in 2018. @Sports4Jax @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/tw6YxS0M1l — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) April 19, 2018

