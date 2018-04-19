News

Dog park coming to South Fan Deck of Jaguars' stadium

Announcement made at the State of the Franchise

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At the State of the Franchise on Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they will be adding a dog park to the south end zone, partnering with Pet Paradise.

This will be the first dog park in an NFL Stadium. 

Pet Paradise will become the Official Pet Services Partner of the Jaguars. Pet Paradise will offer a variety of programs allowing pet owners the chance to win access to the park.

Concession prices will also be lowered.

