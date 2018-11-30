'Don Juan' con man gets 10 years in prison for grand theft

The State Attorney's Office says there is a warrant for Friend Rizkkhalil's arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Atlantic Beach con man was sentenced on Friday to prison time for seducing several women in recent years only to leave them penniless and alone.

Circuit Judge Mark Borello sentenced 51-year-old Friend Rizkkhalil to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years’ probation, and ordered him to pay $110,700 in restitution.

“I am ecstatic with the sentence and the victims are as well,” said Assistant State Attorney Joe Licandro, who prosecuted the case.

A defense attorney declined to comment on the sentence.

Characterized by prosecutors as the “Don Juan” con artist, Rizkkhalil was convicted last month of three counts of felony grand theft, a count for each of his victims.

Fatemeh Jahromi, a single mother from Jacksonville, was among his victims. She said they first met one morning while getting coffee at Starbucks. He held the door open for her and that led to a conversation. Soon they were dating.

Their once-promising relationship soured after Rizkkhalil convinced Jahromi to sell her house and move in with him. At some point, he took off with the $59,000 profit she made from the sale of her home, plus $10,000 she had in savings.

As it turns out, Jahromi wasn’t the first woman he deceived. Prosecutors said Rizkkhalil also took another woman for $25,000 and ran up $85,000 in charges on her credit card. A third woman was conned out of $10,000.

Rizkkhalil has 30 days to appeal his sentence, though it’s unclear whether he will.

