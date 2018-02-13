Donald Smith jury to see autopsy photos, hear from medical examiner

After Rayne Perrywinkle's testimony, Donald Smith told Judge Cooper that he does not want his lawyer to cross examine her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the trial's opening day, with the mother of Cherish Perrywinkle's tearful testimony about the night Donald Smith convinced her he was a good Samaritan who was trying to help her family out, then officers describing finding the girl's body the next morning, Tuesday will not get any easier for the jury.

The medical examiner's office is set to testify about how the 8-year-old was raped and strangled. The jury will be shown the autopsy report and photos.

Smith had been released from prison only three weeks before he was arrested in Cherish's death, the most recent of more than a dozen arrests over the last 40 years -- at least three of them resulting in convictions on sex charges. He has been on Florida's registry of sexual offenders since it was created in 2007.

If the panel finds Smith guilty of kidnapping, sexual battery and first-degree murder in this case, jurors will be asked to sentence him to death.

On Monday, Rayne Perrywinkle sat facing Smith, 61, and testified about the day her daughter Cherish disappeared.

Perrywinkle said Smith had been hovering around her and her three daughters while they shopped at a discount store earlier in the day. She was looking for clothes for all three children and could not afford it.

Smith watched as Rayne tried to work out how to pay for the clothes, Rayne testified, and said when she came outside he was waiting. He offered to take them to a nearby Walmart and make purchases with a gift card.

The mother testified that she was wary, but accepted because Smith assured her his wife would meet them at the Walmart.

"He looked into my face and told me I was safe," Rayne Perrywinkle said.

"Did you want to believe him?" prosecutor Mark Caliel asked.

"Very much so," Rayne replied.

The mother and her three daughters piled into Smith's white van. They went to a nearby Walmart and she began shopping with her girls, placing three small piles of clothing in a shopping cart.

It got late, after 10 p.m., and Smith's wife never appeared. Rayne said her daughters were getting restless because they had not had dinner.

Smith told Rayne he would go to a McDonald's inside the store and get them cheeseburgers. Cherish followed him and was never seen alive again.

Rayne Perrywinkle said some 20 minutes later, she realized the McDonald's inside the Walmart was closed and she began to panic. Her cellphone didn't work - a daughter had dunked it in water to try and clean it - so she cried out for help realizing her daughter had been taken.

"I was yelling 'Call 911! My daughter's been taken,' and no one would help me right away," she said. About 40 minutes after her daughter disappeared, an employee gave her a cellphone and she called 911, prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage from the store caught the image of Smith and Cherish exiting, the girl skipping out behind him.

"No one noticed. It looked like a grandfather and a granddaughter," State Attorney Melissa Nelson told the jury during her opening statement.

She said Cherish's mutilated body would later be found in a creek. She'd been raped, smothered and had blunt force trauma to the back of her head. She was wearing an orange dress with a fruit pattern on it. When Smith was arrested, Nelson said he was wet from the waist down.

Smith's defense attorney, Julie Schlax, suggested to the jury that Rayne Perrywinkle made poor decisions getting into the van. Schlax planned to cross-examine Rayne, but after the mother's testimony, Smith told his attorneys not to cross examine her. Circuit Judge Mallory Cooper made sure he knew that the defense would not get a second chance.

"I don’t want her to have to go through anything that she does not want to," Smith told Cooper.

Before his arrest for Cherish's death, Smith had a long criminal history dating back to the 1970s related to lewd and lascivious conduct. Doctors determined that he met the criteria of a violent sexual predator after arrests in 1999.

In 2009 he posed as a child welfare worker and asked a child sexually explicit questions on the telephone and was arrested on felony charges, which were later reduced to misdemeanors.

The trial is expected to last three to four days, with another three to four days for the penalty phase if he is found guilty. It’s uncertain if the penalty phase will start immediately following the verdict being reached.

