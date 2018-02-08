Potential Donald Smith jurors begin 3rd round of screening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Out of 300 potential jurors in the kidnapping, sexual battery and first-degree murder trial of Donald Smith, people who made it through an initial review began answering questions in court Thursday.

Dozens of those who did not make it to the final pool of 80 people who began a third and final round of the selection process Thursday had said they had already made up their minds about Smith, who is accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle in June 2013, brutally raping her and dumping her half-naked body in a creek behind a Jacksonville church.

One potential juror on Wednesday said that he already believed Smith was guilty and that “he should be killed. I wish someone would shank him in prison.” The juror admitted that he could not give Smith a fair trial, adding “this man has wasted a lot of people's time” and that he would only choose death for Smith.

RELATED: Cherish Perrywinkle: The case that shocked Jacksonville | Donald Smith trial: 5 things to know about the high-profile case

Another man told the court that he'd watched the case from the beginning and believed Smith was guilty. When a prosecutor pointed out that Smith has a right to a fair trial, the man said, “I can be fair.” He was not moved on to the next round of consideration for the jury.

Thursday, the remaining potential jurors were asked to fill out a more in-depth questionnaire about their personal lives, if they have ever served on a jury and if they have family or friends in law enforcement.

The defense has been concerned for some time that an impartial jury of 12 members, plus alternates, can't be found in Duval County, where media coverage of the shocking crime has been extensive.

Circuit Judge Mallory Cooper said the court would try to seat a jury here before she would consider moving the trial. She said she is expecting jury selection to continue through Friday.

The latest coverage and complete history of the case in our special section .

. News4Jax.com will stream gavel-to-gavel coverage once a jury is seated.

If Smith is convicted of murder, kidnapping and sexual battery, prosecutors are expected to seek the death penalty for him.

That fact has played a role for some jurors who cited their religious beliefs that are opposed to the death penalty. One woman, who was dismissed from the jury pool, said during her interview, “God gives life, only God can take a life.”

Gene Nichols, an attorney not affiliated with the case, said religion can play a critical role in jury selection and a trial.

"Many people bring faith into a courtroom, but when it is all said and done, you need to follow the law," Nichols said. "Does your faith preclude you from following the law? If their faith precludes them, then that’s when the judge is going to have to keep them off the jury."

Once a jury is picked, the trial is expected to last three to four days, with another three to four days for the penalty phase. It’s uncertain if the penalty phase will start immediately. In Duval County, there’s usually a one- to two-week gap.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.