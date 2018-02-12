State to lay out case against Donald Smith to jurors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 4½ years after Donald Smith was seen walking out of a Northside Walmart with 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, 12 jurors and four alternates will begin hearing his trial on charges of kidnapping, sexual battery and first-degree murder.

If the panel finds 61-year-old Smith guilty, they will be asked to sentence him to death.

The panel of 12 women and four men were told to expect to hear and see explicit evidence in the June 2013 abduction, rape and murder of Cherish.

"I imagine from the time you sat in the chairs on Monday and realized we were going to be talking about an 8-year-old child that no longer walks this earth, that’s emotional, gut wrenching," Defense attorney Julie Schlax told them Friday as she held up a picture of the girl.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys emphasized to the jury candidates that Smith is considered innocent until proven guilty.

"We want you to be as certain as possible that you come into this courtroom with an open mind that you can be fair to the state of Florida and to Donald Smith," Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel said.

Opening statements will begin Monday morning. Cherish's mother, Rayne Perrywinkle, is the first name on the prosecution's witness list, but it is not known if she will be the first to testify.

Perrywinkle admitted to loading Cherish and her two other daughters into Smith's van that night after he promised to spend a $100 gift card on clothes for the kids. After shopping for a while, he offered to buy cheeseburgers for the family from the McDonald's at the front of the store, taking Cherish with him.

Store surveillance video showed Smith and Cherish instead walked out the front door about 10:30 p.m. Less than 12 hours later, police stopped his van on Interstate 95 near downtown. Police said his clothes were wet and muddy, covered in pieces of vegetation similar to what was found where Cherish’s body was found near a creek behind a Northside church that same morning.

Smith had been released from jail only three weeks before he was arrested in Cherish's death. He served 438 days on a conviction for trying to access a child by posing as a Florida Department of Children and Families employee.

Over the last 40 years, Smith has been arrested a dozen times, three of them involving sex crimes with minors. He has been on Florida's registry of sexual offenders since it was created in 2007.

The trial is expected to last three to four days, with another three to four days for the penalty phase. It’s uncertain if the penalty phase will start immediately.

