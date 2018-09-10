More marijuana packages wash ashore in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - More packages of marijuana have been found floating in the St. Johns County ocean, The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said on Monday that the Coast Guard and SJSO Deputies located more packages afloat in the ocean over the weekend. This comes after a 30-pound bag of marijuana was found at Ponte Vedra Beach.

Police are now asking that if you see a package, contact police immediately.

"If you encounter any of these, either floating in the water or washed up on our shorelines, do not take possession of them! Call your nearest law enforcement agency to have them collected and scheduled for destruction."

