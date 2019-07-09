Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly rollover crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man previously convicted of driving under the influence faces DUI charges in connection with a crash last year that killed one passenger and injured another.

David Scott Riley, 54, surrendered to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on July 1 after authorities issued an arrest warrant charging him with DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from a Sept. 26, 2018, crash on Interstate 295 near I-10 that happened when Riley’s pickup rolled over several times after running into a guardrail, according to his arrest warrant.

Riley and passenger Michael Peterson were ejected in the crash. The pair and another passenger, Brian Brown, were taken to UF Health Jacksonville. Peterson did not survive.

Based on statements from witnesses, who saw the truck speeding and weaving down the highway before it crashed, troopers had a nurse draw Riley’s blood at the hospital.

Lab tests found drugs in Riley’s system and determined his blood alcohol content (BAC) was .141, or nearly twice the legal limit, according to the warrant.

Clay County court records show Riley was previously convicted of DUI with property damage following a May 2013 crash.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.