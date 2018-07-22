Driver flees from deadly head on collision

BRYCEVILLE, Fla., - Two people are dead after a head on collision on US-301 according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A white Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on US-301 with no headlights, when it drove into the northbound lane. The truck collided with a Honda Civic that was driving north just after 11 on Saturday night.

The two people in the Honda, Bailey McKnight, 22, and Ryan Kennedy, 21,were both killed in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, Shawn Blitchigton, then got out of the truck and ran from the scene before authorities got there.

Blitchigton was arrest by Nassau County Sheriff's Deputies not far from the crash. He is now charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

