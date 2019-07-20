Drum Street attempted burglary leaves one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a burglary-in-progress on Drum Street at 2:20 Saturday morning.

According to Sergeant Doug Molina, one person was dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Another person was detained for questioning.

Homicide was notified and responded to the scene.

No suspects were identified.

JSO continues to investigate, and asks anyone with additional information to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

