Dust storm blankets Australian town in orange

CHARLEVILLE, Australia - A dust storm left a town in Australia orange on Tuesday.

Pictures and video show low visibility and bending trees as the storm hit the town of Charleville - just south of Queensland -- for over an hour.

"We do see a fair few dust events through the western parts of Queensland because it is such a dry and hot place, but it's definitely one of the more impressive events of the last few years," said Harry Clark, from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

He estimated the dust storm was about 200km (124 miles) wide. It recorded winds of up to 96km/h (60pmh), while visibility at the local airport was reduced to about 200m.

#Charleville #duststorm as seen from the Himawari-8 satellite today (Charleville is the black dot in the top right). Gusty outflow from nearby storms kicked up plenty of dust and knocked over trees in the area. Check out the high-res sat viewer https://t.co/MiDOPlSPNG for more. pic.twitter.com/NoYeJXd93p — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 20, 2018

