Duval County School Board approves armed school safety assistant plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board on Tuesday night voted 6-1 to approve a school safety plan, which will staff every elementary school with an armed school safety assistant .

Duval County middle and high schools are already patrolled by school safety officers.

With the school board's approval of the new position, school safety undergo 160 hours of training from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Duval Schools Police Department.

Training will include firearms qualification and candidates will be required to requalify on firearms training each year.

The plan will enable the district to provide a security presence without arming teachers and other school staff whose primary job responsibilities relate to education and school management.

The new school safety assistants will be part of the district’s School Police Department, which consists currently of 82 sworn law enforcement officers.

To fund the plan, the district will use the $3.6 million in additional Safe School funding it received from the state. The district will also propose in its budget an additional $800,000 to fully fund this new initiative.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office also stands to receive a state grant for training and other costs.

