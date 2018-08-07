CLAY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 3 (includes the following schools: Clay Hill, Keystone Heights, McRae and Wilkinson elementary schools, Wilkinson Junior High School and Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School.)

This nonpartisan race will be determined by the August primary election.

Qualified Candidates Tina Bullock , Keystone Heights

, Keystone Heights Betsy Condon (incumbent), Keystone Heights

Tina Bullock

Age: 69

Candidate's family: Widow

Occupation: Retired Clay County Principal

Education: BS Elem. Education Masters Admin./Supervision

Political experience: 2012 Clay County School Board Member

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I am a Public School and Community Advocate.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Charter Schools impact on public schools

Funding

School Safety

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have K-12 experience and have worked at 3 of the 6 schools in my district. I have both teaching and administrative experience.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I served the public based on their needs not a personal agenda.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Betsy Condon

Age: 45

Candidate's family: Married with 6 children

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: BS Environmental Health Science, University of Georgia

Political experience: Current Clay County School Board Member District 3

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Student advocacy, expanded vocational offerings, school safety, conservative values

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. School safety

2. Fiscal responsibility

3. Expanding student/parent choice offerings

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a mother of a student in school and can relate to navigating the choice offerings to best meet individual student needs. I am a small business owner experiencing the need for graduates with vocational job skills. I have 15 years of professional experience in the safety field.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

During my first term, the Clay County School District moved up to 8th in the state and graduation rates rose more than 10% to a record high. I want to bring different and more diverse options to our students to improve both of these accountability measures even more while advocating for students and parents. I also want to continue my work of less focus statewide on high stakes testing.

Website: betsycondon.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

