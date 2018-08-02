DUVAL COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT (this county-wide district features one race each for Groups 1, 3 and 5)

The top two vote-getters for Group 1, Group 3 and Group 5 during the August primary election will advance to the November general election. Scroll down to read whose running in each groiup.

Stephen Doty

Stephen Doty is a nonpartisan candidate for the Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District, group one.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Binod Kumar

Age: N.A.

Candidate's family: N.A.

Occupation: Engineer

Education: Master's degree

Political experience: N.A.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Preserve and protect natural resources of Duval County, FL

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Protect wildlife

2. Water resource conservation

3. Soil erosion mitigation

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

1. Analytical approach to problems

2. Finding right solutions

3. Implementing solutions

4. Monitoring end results

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Improving the lives of Duval County residents a little better than before.

Website: N.A.

Social media: N.A.

Allen Moore

Age: 67

Candidate's family: Married, with two children and three grandchildren

Occupation: Retired from USDA NRCS/part time consultant

Education: BS- soil science; other certifications for completion of associated professional courses

Political experience: Past affiliate and vice chairman, of the Duval SWCD, from September 2016. Present chairman of the Duval SWCD, since January 2018

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Dedicated, experienced and highly qualified

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Dedication, knowledge & experience

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have worked with many (over 10) of the Soil & Water Conservation District Boards (SWCD'S) around the State of Florida, in the position of District Conservationist, as an employee of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, before I retired. As a result, I am totally familiar with the roles and responsibilities of the SWCD's. I have also attended numerous associated County Board meetings, many State meetings and several National meetings, of the SWCD's before, and even since I retired.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for being able to position the Duval Soil & Water Conservation District Board to be recognized (County-wide) as the Official Advocate for the residents, in the conservation (Wise Use) of the Natural Resources, in Duval County, FL; for the Board to be recognized as a Planner, Promoter and Facilitator of practices, programs and projects that serve to conserve the Natural Resources, in our area; to have all High Schools as participants in the Annual Fred B. Miller, Jr. Regional Envirothon; to have all schools involved in the other educational programs (Speech Contest, Poster Contest and Land Judging), where possible; to assist the USDA NRCS increase program participation in all available & pertinent programs to all land owners and or land users, throughout the county, where appropriate.

Website: N/A

Social media: N/A

Dewitt Robinson

Dewitt Robinson is a nonpartisan candidate for the Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District, group one.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Sel Buyuksarac

Age: 45

Candidate's family: Background is Turkish. Both of my parents are retired teachers. I am happily married and have one brother.

Occupation: Chief of Public Affairs and Government Relations at River City Science Academy

Education: MBA in Marketing, BS in Management and Civil Engineering

Political experience: I have been very active in the political community throughout Jacksonville and the state of Florida. My experience as the Chief of Public Affairs and Government Relations at River City Science Academy has provided me with a high amount of interaction within local politics that I believe will allow me to step into this role as a qualified leader.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I believe in fiscal responsibility, limited government, and free market capitalism.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

I believe that the top three issues of the race concern addressing funding challenges within the SWCD, ensuring that the SWCD is not obsolete due to other state agencies that have been created over time, and devoting resources to the education programs to ensure that the community is properly educated on how to sustain our environment.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I believe that my passion and career for educating others will allow me to further develop the SWCD's mission of educating local landowners and users to promote the wise use of land and best management practices to sustain our local natural resources. The SWCD's education programs are among their most important projects. My passion and experience for education will allow me to bring a unique perspective to these programs to further increase their success.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for being a servant leader and leaving a positive impact on my community.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Jennifer Casey

Age: 39

Candidate's family: I've been married for 19 years to David Casey and we have three children. I'm a third generation Jacksonville resident who grew up on the Westside and now lives in North Jacksonville.

Occupation: Teacher

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Arts in Instructional Design & Technology from University of Central Florida

Political experience: I am a first-time candidate. I am also a current volunteer for the Soil & Water Conservation District and I have volunteered for numerous community groups and faith-based organizations over the past two decades.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Improving our quality of life with smart conservation and education

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Smart Conservation. There are very practical conservation needs within our community that can continue to be met without taxpayer money. This is possible with the cooperation of affiliate agencies who provide conservation funding and technical support, local volunteer groups who create awareness about conservation issues, and program sponsors.

2. Education & Awareness. I believe it is important that we introduce conservation education for young children to ensure that they will be wise stewards of our natural resources. I support the continuation of the District's existing educational programs, the Start Farming Panel and Farmers Market, and the local working groups which bring together agricultural and natural resources interests in Duval County.

3. Quality of Life. In efforts to improve our quality of life in Duval County, I will work with elected officials and other civic leaders to help our community focus on soil and water stewardship. Preserving our natural resources not only improves our quality of life, it also increases property values and provides opportunities for recreation, tourism, and business.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Serving as Supervisor on the board is a volunteer position. I have the time, energy and expertise to improve the educational programs offered by our conservation district. In addition to being passionate about serving the community I love, I care about our environment and will work hard to ensure that future generations may enjoy Duval County's beautiful natural resources.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would want to be remembered for dedicating myself to the responsibility of elected office and introducing conservation education programs for our children.

Website: votejennifercasey.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Russell Pelle

Russell Pelle is a nonpartisan candidate for the Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District, group three.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Group 5 Robert Abene , Jacksonville

, Jacksonville James Cook , Jacksonville

Robert Abene

Robert Abene is a nonpartisan candidate for the Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District, group five.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

James Cook

Age: 31

Candidate's family: Single- no family

Occupation: Security Officer

Education: Masters Degree- Criminal Justice

Political experience: Do not have any experience

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Building, informing, educating, awareness

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Immigration laws

Healthcare

Wages

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Sit down conversations

interactions with the community

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Addressing potential solutions

Interaction with the community

Creating projects

Website: cookforsoilandwater.com

Social media: Facebook

