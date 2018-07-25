Florida governor

GOVERNOR (A statewide elected office and the head of the Florida's executive branch. Rick Scott currently serves as governor but is ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits.)

Don Baldauf

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 59

Candidate's family: Widower

Occupation: Low Voltage Electrical Contractor

Education: Yes

Political experience: I'm an outsider that has not been ruined or bought.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

A government of proper size and scope

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Eliminating useless government positions.

2. Eliminating useless regulations.

3. Eliminating laws that violate peoples Constitutionally protected Natural born rights.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Eliminating direct Federal Income Tax on all Floridians by simply following the complete Constitution. This would put the responsibility back on the State Legislature to provide the funding for our share of the Federal government the way it used to be and give the State the power to only pay for the things we have told the Federal Government to do. We will then use the same model to reduce unnecessary spending at the state level.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

making government honorable again but I really don't care if people me because its not about me.

Website: www.itsarepublic.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis is a Republican candidate for governor of Florida. He was first elected to represent Florida's 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and has been re-elected subsequently. He filed to run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2016, but ultimately dropped out of the race.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: rondesantis.com

Timothy Michael Devine

Timothy Michael Devine is a Republican candidate for governor of Florida.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website:

Ryan Christopher Foley

Ryan Christopher Foley is a No Party Affiliation candidate running for governor of Florida.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website:

Kyle "KC" Gibson

Party affiliation: NPA

Age: 48

Candidate's family: Tamara wife

Occupation: Pastor

Education: Master of Divinity

Political experience:

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

To make Florida Second to None in Education,Criminal Justice reforms and economic growth

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Education reforms

Criminal Justice reforms

Economic growth

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am not beholding to special intrest groups but putting my campaign and fundraising in the hands of the people of Florida.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being the Governor responsible for a real bi partisan legislative term

Website: KCIN2018.COM

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Andrew Gillum

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 38

Candidate's family: Wife, R. Jai; children, Jackson, Caroline, Davis

Occupation: Mayor of Tallahassee

Education: Bachelor's degree, Florida A&M University

Political experience: Youngest person ever elected to the Tallahassee City Commission at age 23. Served as Commissioner from 2003-2014, and as Mayor from 2014 to present.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Making Florida a state that works for all of us.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

I believe that access to quality, affordable healthcare is a fundamental right for all Floridians, not a privilege. That's why I support Medicare-For-All and protecting pre-existing conditions, and have proposed ways to make health coverage more universal and affordable. Florida also has some of the nation's worst income inequality, with nearly half our state's households struggling to make ends meet. That's why I've made priorities of investing in our public schools, vocational training, and rebuilding our state's infrastructure. And our state tragically underfunds education that robs our children of their future. That's why I've proposed a paid-for plan to invest $1 billion into education and pay teachers what they're worth — because I've watched a good public education interrupt poverty.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I'm the only Democrat running for Governor who isn't a millionaire or a billionaire — because I don't believe you need vast personal wealth or a famous last name in order to serve our state. As the son of a school bus driver and a construction worker, my lived experience is more reflective of the people of Florida than anyone else running. I believe it's time that regular people had a seat at the table again. And I believe my record reflects our success — I've presided over Florida's fastest-growing local economy, broke ground on 120 acres of new solar production, and made it easier for people to get a second chance at a good job.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I don't look like, have the lineage, or the bank account of a traditional candidate for Governor, but I believe you can rise from the bottom with heart, work, and a commitment to doing right by everyone. That's why as Governor, I'm committed to making Florida a place where everyone has a chance to succeed — no matter where you're from, who you love, what you believe, or the color of your skin.

Website: AndrewGillum.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Gwen Graham

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 55

Candidate's family: Father: Former U.S. Senator and Florida Governor, Bob Graham; Mother: Adele Graham; Husband: Stephen Hurm; Children: Sarah, Graham, Mark

Occupation: Gubernatorial candidate

Education: Leon High School (1980), B.A. from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (1984), J.D. from American University (1988)

Political experience: U.S. Representative for Florida's 2nd congressional district, 2015-2017

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Politicians have sold our state. I will work for Florida.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Education: As a mother, former PTA president and public school official, I am committed to restoring our promise to public schools. This isn't just an issue on a position page, it is a passion that has defined most of my adult life. I will end high-stakes testing, end arbitrary school grades, and end the lottery shell game. It's time we reduce class sizes, pay teachers what they deserve and put local communities and parents back in charge of education. The Florida Education Association endorsed me for these reasons and I am proud to have their support.

Health Care: I'm fighting to make sure every Floridian has affordable access to health care. In order to do that our state must take Medicaid expansion — and if the Legislature refuses to work with me to expand Medicaid, I will take the issue to the people through a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot. For too long the politicians have turned their heads as prices have skyrocketed. I will fight for bipartisan proposals to keep costs low and I will pass a statewide public option so that every Floridian has access to the same insurance as the politicians in Tallahassee.

Environment: I grew up enjoying Florida's natural treasures, from South Florida's beaches to North Florida's springs. As governor, I will ban fracking in Florida and oil drilling off our beaches. We will expand renewable energy, fight climate change, and use Florida Forever funds as they were intended, to protect sensitive lands and waters.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Finding common ground has long been one of my greatest strengths as a public servant and leader. As chief negotiator for the Leon County School District, I worked side-by-side with various stakeholders to create policies that benefited students, public schools, and teachers. As a member of Congress, I worked with Democrats and Republicans to protect Florida's environment, strengthen our national security, and protect our seniors. Throughout my career, I have been a bridge builder, and as governor, I will work with both sides of the aisle to move our state forward.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

After 20 years of one-party rule, we need a change in Tallahassee. Politicians have sold out our schools, environment and healthcare to the highest bidders. Meeting Floridians across our state, they all want a public servant who will put their families before politics — someone who will stand up to the lobbyists and special interests. If I'm honored to earn your vote and be elected, I hope I will be remembered for always having worked for you.

Website: gwengraham.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Jeff Greene

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 63

Candidate's family: Wife - Mei Sze, Children - Malcolm (8), Brandon (6), Cameron (4)

Occupation: Entrepreneur, Philanthropist

Education: Johns Hopkins, Harvard Business School

Political experience: N/A

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Fighting for Florida's children and families.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Public education, wages and the economy, and ensuring access to comprehensive, low-cost, high-qualify healthcare for all -- including protecting a woman's right to choose.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

This race comes down to Florida's future. After 20 years of Republican rule in Tallahassee, Florida is in a state of education emergency. This isn't just political rhetoric or "fake news." We are failing our children, and that's a fact: only 41% of children are proficient readers in 4th grade, and that number drops to a shocking 36% by the end of high school. We're doing no better in math, with 52% of fourth graders unable to perform basic, on-grade-level mathematics. This dangerous deficiency only becomes worse as children progress through school— 81% of Florida's high school graduates are not proficient in math. We are graduating students who are unskilled and totally unprepared for their futures. How are they expected to compete for good-paying jobs and the changing career landscape? The Republicans' report card is out and available for everyone to see: our schools are 40th in the country. We are suffering a shortage of teachers, starving our public schools, and shorting out on per-pupil spending. Our students are just as capable as anywhere else in the country or the world, but we are not making public education a priority and our children are paying the price. I am running for Governor because I cannot sit on the sidelines and watch our state or our children continue to fall behind. This is a public crisis.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

As Governor, I will work aggressively to put Florida's public education system on top. I'm a product of public schools in Massachusetts – they gave me the foundation I needed for life-long success. Every child in Florida deserves the same opportunity. But today, our public schools are ranked among the lowest in the country, our teachers and their families qualify for public assistance, and the quality of your education depends on where you live and the size of your parents' paycheck. When I am elected Governor, I promise to change that. My vision for Florida prioritizes public education and ensures each and every student in our state receives a world-class schooling – no matter what. And that starts at the beginning, by combating the 30 million word gap for children born into low-income families. As Governor, I will expand Voluntary Pre-K programs to ensure 3 and 4-year-olds have access to high-quality, full-day early learning. Another key indicator for academic and life success is ability to achieve reading proficiency in 3rd grade. Prior to 3rd grade, children learn to read. After that, they're reading to learn. I am committed to boosting the percentage of grade-level readers in communities across Florida to give children the tools they need to succeed in school and in life. I will also stop the flow of public dollars to private and charter "schools with no rules," and increase the amount of money spent per student across the state. I will give educators a well-deserved raise and put an end to high-stakes testing.

I'm concerned about Florida's future, and I'm also a dad. When you have kids, your priorities change. My wife and I became "accidental educators" when we were unsatisfied with the school offerings in our own community. We founded The Greene School in West Palm Beach – a nonprofit, need-blind school offers small class sizes, pays teachers very well, and provides an innovative learning environment so children enjoy being at school. And we don't take a dime of public funding. I am committed to ensuring all of Florida's students receive the same high-quality education I've been able to provide for the kids in my own community -- and I hope to be remembered as a Governor who puts Florida's students first.

Website: jeffgreeneforflorida.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Raphael Herman

Raphael Herman is a No Party Affiliation candidate for governor of Florida. He has unsuccessfully run for mayor of Miami Beach in the past.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website:

Chris King

Chris King is a Democratic candidate for governor of Florida. He completed his undergraduate degree at Harvard University and earned his law degree from the University of Florida. He is also the founder and CEO of the Winter Park-based Elevation Financial Group.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: chriskingforflorida.com

Bob Langford

Bob Langford is a Republican candidate for governor of Florida.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website:

Philip Levine

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 56

Candidate's family: Carolina Murciano (wife); kids: Beno—14; Mica—10; Henry — 9 months

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Education: University of Michigan — Bachelors in Political Science (1983-1984)

Political experience: Mayor of Miami Beach (2013-2017); Ran twice in 2013 & 2015—successful in both elections.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

The opportunity to live the American dream for every Floridian.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Economic opportunity:

Wages have remained stagnant while the cost of living has increased, our minimum wage doesn't allow anyone to make ends meet, and our state leaders allow large corporations to skirt paying their fair share of taxes, while handing them taxpayer dollars as an attempt to convince them to expand or put down roots in our state.

This is the wrong approach—to diversify and grow Florida's economy, the answer isn't bribing companies with tax incentives—we need to foster a culture of excellence and it starts with investing in and empowering our communities.

Empowering communities:

Our schools underfunded—teachers underpaid and under-appreciated—our environmental, non-discrimination, and gun safety laws are lax. Or Government is stuck in a 20th century vision when we should be building a 21st century economy.

To move Florida forward, we must have top-notch public schools, access to quality and affordable healthcare, pass the toughest non-discrimination and environmental protection laws, and take action on real gun reform. When we invest in our communities, we will take care of our people, put Floridians in a position to succeed, and build a state with opportunity for all.

Climate change:

Recently, four South Florida newspapers came together to produce a series on climate change, focusing on how it is the defining challenge for our generation and a huge threat to Florida's future.

Our state stands to lose more than any other state in the country as a result of climate change—$100 billion in GDP. Our economy and our entire of way of life is directly linked to our environment. Our water and our coasts are paramount to the success of our state and the well-being of all Floridians.

As Governor, I will institute an Office of Environmental Resiliency to spearhead a plan to take forward-thinking action and fortify Florida's communities against this looming threat.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a student in the Broward public school system, I learned firsthand how education is the foundation for a successful life. Growing up, I worked every job I could find, from scrubbing dishes to washing cars and became the second person in my family to graduate from college. With $500 and a dream, I started a successful media business and realized the American dream.

Then I ran for Mayor of Miami Beach to serve my community. While campaigning, we limited contributions to $100 or less, I knocked on thousands of doors myself and qualified by petition.

While I was Mayor, our city had a "Just Get It Done" mentality that jumpstarted local government to accomplish a long list of progressive goals. Whether it was tackling sea level rise, raising the minimum wage, banning assault weapons, decriminalizing marijuana, or becoming nationally recognized as a city that was one a few in the country to win consecutive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusiveness—we were driven by a desire to level the playing field, so everyone has a fair shot at the American dream. And that's exactly why I'm running for Governor.

My record of action is my resume—look at what I've done and you can see the Governor I will be. I won't rest until we deliver results for the people of Florida.

As Governor, I won't be afraid to challenge the status quo in pursuit of the Florida we deserve—protecting the status quo is less difficult than working to change it, and taking action brings the risks of making mistakes. But we have to act in order to make progress. Finding fault in action is why nothing gets done in politics today. I will work my hardest and always try my best to deliver results for the people of Florida.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want people to remember my drive to deliver progress, my willingness to stand up, be bold, do what is right—taking on the big issues and accomplishing big things.

When I leave office, I would like to look back and see a state with a 21st century economy, a top-notch public education system that pays teachers a fair wage, and expansion of Medicaid, an environment that is protected for the next generations, the strongest non-discrimination laws, and real gun safety reforms. I want to be remembered for delivering results and making Florida a model for the nation on what can be accomplished—we will rise to meet the challenges and show the world that we can live up to our potential.

For too long, our state leaders have done what is convenient or what matches their best interests. With a Levine administration, the people of Florida will have a true champion—I will never put my priorities or those of the special interests above theirs and I will always listen to local communities and work on behalf of all Floridians.

Website: philiplevine2018.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Alex "Lundy" Lundmark

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 34

Candidate's family: Lundmark

Occupation: Retired

Education: Business financing from UCF

Political experience: none

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

GovLundy.com

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Education reform

Gun Reform

Police Reform

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My youthful thinking and not manipulated by special interest

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Education reform

Gun Reform

Police Reform

Website: GovLundy.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

John Joseph Mercadante

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 54

Candidate's family: A wife and 3 children all girls

Occupation: Retired

Education: Public school and followed by a Trade school Northeast Institute of Industrial Technology

Political experience: Became active in the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County, also worked on project's with the Republican Party of Florida, my objective was to get into this election to minimize corruption in many form's.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Revive public service, stop physical abuse's, enrich the state, accountability.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

# 1 The typical politicians, people simply don't like (or trust them), if I had to choose a Candidate for Governor, they all have documented issues, including greed. # 2 Push for the return of Agriculture, the Florida orange, pineapple's, increase in sugar all to enrich the State. # 3 cameras in nursing homes and homelessness.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Meet them face to face, this is very effective, go to them, and tell them that the door will always be open to the people, not business as usual, your real and one with the people.(a side note, I've had 6" X 9" yellow decal's made with bold black print saying: EARLY ELECTION AUGUST 28, 2018, seems no one is aware).

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Website: PatriotfortheState.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Bruce Nathan

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 57

Candidate's family: Chrissy (spouse), Kirsten, Tess, Brock, Kenna, Livia, Kya

Occupation: Physical Therapist

Education: AS Mathematics , BS Psychology , BS Physical Therapy

Political experience: Run for US Senate as NPA in 2016

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Anti Establishment/Waste/Corruption Patriotic Pragmatic Pro-Life Pro-Trump Solution Based

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Education is a top priority as we must eliminate common core and replace it with the Montessori method and Koolriculum from bridge da gap.org to help children learn and bring this state and country back from third world education. Environmental issues are way up in the last 20 years as we must stop the toxic algae and the Phosphate mining. Too many issues to list here. Healthcare is at an all time disaster. I have a Patent pending We The People Healthcare System. Brucenathan2018.com

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Fully accessible candidate through Facebook Live and messenger and I will open 4 satellite offices to be closer to The People. Only Medical Practitioner that has solutions and a bedside manner but will also be the general on the war against corruption

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

A true legacy to our children within the state of Florida that will give them hope and inspiration to run for an office to change what is bad into something that can be good. Politics and politicians have become so disgusting we have ALL had it and want fresh with our elected officials. History making Candidate to bring back what the framers envisioned

Website: Brucenathan2018.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Adam H. Putnam

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 44

Candidate's family: Melissa Putnam (spouse); together we are the proud parents of four school-aged children, Abbie, Libby, Emma and Hughes

Occupation: Citrus grower, cattle rancher and Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture

Education: Bartow High School (1992) University of Florida, B.S. in food and resource economics (1995)

Political experience: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture (2011 – present) U.S. House of Representatives, District 12 (2001-2011) Florida House of Representatives, District 36 (1996-2000)

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Washington won't solve our problems, we must put Florida First.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) Florida Jobs and Workforce Training First: I want Florida to be the first choice for Americans to launch their careers, start their businesses and raise their families. Democrats are only focused on increasing taxes instead of creating an environment where higher wage jobs can be created. That's why my number one priority as your next Governor will be to strengthen workforce training so that every Floridian has the skills they need to pursue good paying careers. As a result of our efforts to cut taxes, slash regulations and create new industries, Florida businesses have created more than 1.4 million jobs for Floridians. In fact, there are many jobs that are going unfilled because we don't have the talent or skills to support these roles. Liberal elite policies have resulted in students taking on piles of student loan debt to pursue a degree they don't want and can't use. As part of my Florida Jobs First agenda, I'm going to make sure students are aware of all the options and that they have the opportunities to learn the skills they need to qualify for the jobs that are available. I'm going to bring vocational, career and technical education back in to middle schools and high schools.

2) Florida Safety and Security First: Democrats want Florida to become a sanctuary state and reverse the policies that have made Florida's 47-year decline in crime possible, that won't happen in a Putnam Administration. I am honored to have received the endorsement of 45 Florida sheriffs, including from St. Johns, Nassau, Baker and Clay counties, in addition to Florida's Fraternal Order of Police and Police Benevolent Association and Florida's firefighters. Florida's law enforcement and first responders know that I am the candidate who understands the challenges that they deal with on a daily basis and will protect and uphold the rule of law. My Secure Florida First Agenda supports President Trump's plan to secure our borders and end illegal immigration. My proposals will continue and strengthen the policies that have contributed to our 47-year low in crime, including supporting mandatory minimums for violent offenders and drug traffickers that threaten Florida's social fabric and defending tough prison sentencing guidelines for all felony offenses. And, we'll put an end to the $100 million Florida spends each year on criminal illegal aliens in our prison system.

3) Florida Military and Veterans First: Florida is home to 20 military installations and three combatant commands, as well as 1.5 million veterans. Bolstering the military presence in Florida and caring for military personnel, veterans and their families is an important job for Florida's next Governor. My Florida Military and Veterans First Agenda details how I will improve the care we provide for Florida veterans with increased access to mental health support and peer counselors, more veterans courts and more nursing home beds. I will ease the process for military personnel transitioning to civilian careers by counting experience for educational credits, providing grants for education and expediting professional license applications for military, veterans and their spouses. And I will protect and support our state's military installations and expand the Florida National Guard's operations to increase our state's readiness to respond to national and state emergencies.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Washington isn't going to solve our problems. We need a governor who knows Florida best and will always put Florida First. I am the only candidate who has shared a robust vision for our state, which includes creating jobs, putting vocational and technical education back into middle schools and high schools, securing our borders, and supporting our state's military and veterans. Meanwhile, the Democrats want Florida to become a sanctuary state and reverse the policies that have made Florida's 47-year decline in crime possible. That won't happen in a Putnam Administration.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The state that put the man on the moon ought to be the launch pad for the American Dream. As Governor, I would hope my legacy would be the impetus that helped our state grow into being the nation's top place to get an education, start your business and raise your family, in addition to being America's favorite place to retire and visit.

Website: AdamPutnam.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Darcy G. Richardson

Party affiliation: Reform

Age: 62

Candidate's family: Single

Occupation: Historian/Author

Education: Temple University, Economics & Business Admin., 1975-78

Political experience: Democratic committeeman, 1978-84; Consumer Party candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General, 1980; Campaign Manager, Eugene McCarthy for President, 1988; Consumer Party candidate for U.S. Senate, 1988; Independent candidate for Lieutenant-Governor of Florida, 2010; Candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, 2012

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

End the corporate special interest and lobbyist-control of Florida politics and government

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Protecting Florida's fragile environment.

Providing basic health care coverage for every Floridian while expanding state services for the disabled and our most needy citizens.

Make the wealthy pay their fair share. Nearly 81 percent of Florida's state revenues are generated through the regressive state sales tax and the gross receipts tax, i.e., a 2.5 percent tax on basic utilities such as gas and electricity. Consequently, middle-income and poor Floridians have been unfairly subsidizing the state's wealthiest citizens and corporations for decades.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As one of the only non-millionaires running for governor, I will fight for the millions of Floridians forgotten and neglected by the two Wall Street-controlled major parties.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

He fought for ordinary Floridians, not the special interests.

Website: richardson2018.com

Social media: Facebook

Bruce Stanley

Bruce Stanley is a No Party Affiliation candidate for governor of Florida.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: brucestanley.com

John Wetherbee

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 61

Candidate's family: Three children and my fiance

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: BS in Mechanical Engineering, and BS in Chemistry

Political experience: I've been following politics for years

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

To significantly improve the quality of life for each resident

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Sugar industry polluting our waters.

Provide affordable healthcare to those without coverage.

Better gun control laws

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am very objective and will implement good ideas from the right, and the left. I am an astute individual, hence can inspire and motivate the masses to support a cause. If honored by the residents of Florida to be there next Governor, I will lead the state to become the positive role model for the rest of the nation.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The this young man significantly improved the quality of every aspect of the state of Florida.

Website: johnwetherbee.com

Social media: Facebook

Bob White

Party affiliation: Republican

Age:

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: Graduate from the University of Central Florida

Political experience: Serves as the Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida (RLCFL), Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Central East Florida (RLCCEF) and is the founder and former Chairman of the Liberty Catalyst Fund (LCF).

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I want to give the people back their voice in Tallahassee.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Education, Economy, Campaign Finance Reform

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The people of Florida have lost their voice in Tallahassee. It's been drowned out by politicians pandering to the dark money politics of special interest groups. Millions of dollars in campaign cash are being laundered through political committees (PCs) that are able to accept unlimited contributions from rich and powerful special interests.

My campaign will be about changing that environment. The special interests will have their champion. Politicians will be lining up to do their bidding. The people need a champion too. I'm running for Florida.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Completing significant campaign finance reform to get the special interests out of government policy making.

Website: bobforflorida.com

Social media: Facebook

