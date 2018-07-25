Florida's 6th Congressional District

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (includes Flagler and Volusia counties, and parts of St. Johns and Lake counties)

The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face off in the November general election.

Democratic Stephen Sevigny , Ormond Beach

, Ormond Beach Nancy Soderberg , Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach John Upchurch , Ormond Beach

Stephen Sevigny

Age: 50

Candidate's family: Wife Gina and children Drew, Elizabeth and Kate

Occupation: Radiologist

Education: Bachelor's and MD from the University of Florida

Political experience: First time running for office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Healthcare is a human right

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Healthcare, Protecting Social Security, Bringing actual civility back to public office

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a physician with 20 years of first hand experience in the healthcare field. I have patients that come in with breast cancer that would have been treatable three years ago but they couldn't afford their yearly mammogram. This shows that the healthcare system is not working as it should.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for working tirelessly for the people of our district and helping to shift this to a nation where everyone has access to all the healthcare they need without crippling debt.

Website: SevignyforCongress.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Nancy Soderberg

Age:

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Educator

Education: Vanderbilt University; Georgetown University School of Foreign Service

Political experience: Deputy National Security Advisor; U.N Ambassador

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I'll fight for middle-class families by creating jobs you can raise a family on and protecting access to affordable healthcare

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The top issue concerning the constituents of this district is health care. It represents one-sixth of our national economy, and I believe we must be fighting to ensure more Floridians have access to the high quality affordable health care they deserve. We should be fighting to lower prescription drug costs, and preserving protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately, Washington Republicans have made it their number one priority to sabotage Americans' health care by raising premiums, and trying to rip pre-existing coverage away from millions. The central equation here is quite simple – if you believe we should be lowering premiums, preserving protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and expanding access to coverage, then we need new leadership.

Another core issue is the question of how we can create better paying jobs and economic opportunity for middle-class families. This year, the Washington Republicans jammed through a massive handout to big corporations and their special interest donors, that will blow a $1.9 trillion hole in the deficit and leave working Floridians to pick up the tab. Now they are using that fiscal irresponsibility to justify sweeping cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. I believe, we should be fighting for a tax code that truly puts working Floridians first, and ensures everyone is paying their fair share. Even worse, we are seeing an economy where corporations are receiving record profits, but average Floridians are finding it harder and harder to get ahead. I believe this race is about whether we want to fight for an economy and tax code that puts working families first, or one that throws fiscal responsibility out the window to please Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell's special interest donors.

Finally, while politicians work on behalf of lobbyists in Washington, Floridians are being left behind and opportunity is disappearing. From civil rights being eroded, to opportunity for small businesses disappearing, to an economy that doesn't treat women equally – we are seeing opportunities diminished for everyday Floridians. This race is about whether we are going to have a Representative that will fight to expand opportunity to all Floridians, or just follow the lead of Congressional leaders who are leaving their constituents behind.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

First and foremost, I share the values of the voters in this district. For years, they have been served by a Representative who represents Paul Ryan's wishes and not their values. As a former Deputy National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador, I have both the knowledge and experience to put those values into action and get things done in Washington.

Washington is broken, and the people of this district deserve someone who will both stand up for their values, and someone who will work across the aisle to pass legislation to improve their lives. I have spent a career building consensus and brokering deals, like a ceasefire in Northern Ireland, that many thought were impossible. For over 30 years, I have taken on dictators and terrorists to keep Americans safe and helped to promote American values around the world. Now I want to fight for Floridians in Washington, a place where people think change is impossible. I believe I am the candidate who can both stand up for our values, work across the aisle to make deals, and truly make a difference for the people of this district.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for truly fighting for the people of this district. It is past time for this district to have a Representative who will represent them and only them, not special interests or wealthy donors. If given the tremendous honor and responsibility to serve the sixth district – they will be my only constituency.

After my time in office I hope to be remembered as someone who truly stood up for our values and made a real difference in the lives of the people of this district for generations to come. That will be my only goal.

Website: www.soderbergforcongress.com

Social media: Nancy Soderberg for FL Congress District 6 / @nancysoderberg

John Upchurch

Age: 48

Candidate's family: Married for 22 years with 2 children

Occupation: Attorney and Entrepreneur

Education: Furman Economics Degree Stetson Law Degree

Political experience: Never elected to Public Office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I want to be an advocate for the District.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Infrastructure Improvements

2. Increasing the Social Security Cost of Living

Adjustment

3. Immigration Reform

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I will fight for the district and not just be a vote for the party. I will also work with the local municipalities to be a liaison tot he Federal Government for issues like FEMA reimbursement and Federal housing projects.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That the quality of life for the middle class families is better with transportation projects that work at bringing better jobs and for the senior citizens on social security that they can enjoy their retirement.

Website: VoteUpchurch.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Fred Costello

Age: 68

Candidate's family: Linda (wife of 45 years), 3 children, 6 grandchildren

Occupation: Dentist

Education: Graceland University, BS; University of Iowa, DDS

Political experience: City Commissioner 1999-2002, Ormond Beach; Mayor 2002-2010, Ormond Beach; State Representative 2010-2012 & 2014-2016, Florida

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

restore values, follow Constitution, shrink federal government, peace through strength

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

expand government & expand socialism vs shrink government & reduce debt

strong national defense including strong borders including a wall

free market healthcare

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I understand the local issues needing federal support and have outstanding relationships with the leaders at the local and state level who can help.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Following the positions I outlined and thus voting/legislating as I campaigned ... the best government is the least government closest to the people.

Website: www.fred4us.org

Social Media: Fred Costello for Congress

Michael Waltz

Age: 44

Candidate's family: I am the father of a teenage girl and I plan to keep fighting for her and all of you in Congress just like I fought on the battlefield.

Occupation: I'm a proud Florida native, a combat decorated Green Beret, a former Fox News Contributor, and a small business owner. I have served my country my entire life, attending the Virginia Military Institute and serving for 21 years in the U.S. Army to the rank of Lt. Colonel. I've served all over the world as a decorated Special Forces officer with multiple combat tours to Afghanistan. I was awarded four bronze stars including two for valor. I also served in the White House and the Pentagon during the Bush Administration as an advisor and policy director for counterterrorism.

Education: The Virginia Military Institute

Political experience: I am not a politician. I have never held elected office.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I'll fight for you in Congress like I fought for you in combat.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Secure the Border and Fix Immigration:

We all know that our immigration system, illegal and legal, is broken. Politicians in Washington don't have the will to fix it. For starters, we must secure the border.

Economy and Jobs:

As a small business owner I have created hundreds of jobs and know first-hand the benefits of President Trump's tax relief and de-regulation.

Defend the Second Amendment:

I have carried a rifle and a pistol for most of my adult life, and fired both in defense of every American and myself.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I'm a constitutional conservative that will hit the ground running to get work done on a host of national issues for the Floridians of District 6. Importantly, as a Veteran who worked in the Pentagon and White House, I know how to get things done and won't take years to figure out how to get meaningful legislation passed.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I was raised with the ethos of service, leadership and hard work. When I look at our current political leadership that is failing us, I once again feel a call to service. It's the same call to service I felt when I shipped off to the Virginia Military Institute and the same call when I commissioned as an Army lieutenant, graduated Ranger School, and was selected for the elite Special Forces Green Berets. I have felt that call through a 21-year active duty and reserve career and through multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa. I'll take that same servent leadership to Washington to defend our Constitution, hold politicians accountable and get things done on behalf of the people of North Florida.

Website: www.MichaelWaltz.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

John Ward

Age: 52

Candidate's family: Married, 3 Children

Occupation: Investor

Education: Middlebury College - B.A, Dartmouth College -M.B.A, Harvard University - M.P.A

Political experience: First Time Candidate, Political Outsider

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Veteran of U.S Naval Intelligence, Constitutional Conservative, Trump Supporter, Economic Growth Driver

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Supporting President Trump & Defending the Constitution.

Stopping Illegal Immigration.

Supporting and protecting Veterans.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a former Naval Intelligence Officer, with over 25 years in business, I have a broader base of experience than any candidate in this race.

I am as comfortable discussing next steps on Iran and North Korea as I am discussing interest rates with the head of the Federal Reserve and how that effects people's paychecks, their business, and their community.

I am the most qualified candidate to deal with the breadth and complexity of issues facing the American people.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

To have been a significant contributor to driving economic growth and job creation for the 6th Congressional District.

Website: www.WardforCongress.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

