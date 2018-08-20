Demands grow for early voting on Jacksonville college campuses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several lawmakers are calling on the Supervisor of Elections of Duval County to place early voting sites on college campuses.

Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled that college campuses can be used as early voting sites.

However, in Duval County there are no early polling places that are open on college campuses.

Supervisor of Elections, Mike Hogan told the Times Union that there is just too much that goes into coordinating early voting.

“... The criteria of selection of an early voting site involves more than just that it is available. Public access, adequate parking for our staff and voters, facility security, ADA compliance, proximity to other early voting sites and of course do we have the money budgeted for an additional location.”

Senator Audrey Gibson, Rep. Tracy Davis, Pastor R. L. Gundy, and local students are just come of those who will attend a press conference outside of City Hall on Monday. They say they are demanding city officials and the Supervisor of Elections to "stop voter suppression of time and location" by complying with the court order to place early voting sites on college and university campus.

A press conference will be held at the steps of City Hall at 3 p.m. Monday.

The group also hopes to meet with the Mayor Lenny Curry and ask for his support and funding. He adds that early voting is a popular choice for voters and encourages voters to be familiar with the candidates on the ballot.

