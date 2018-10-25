Elections

DeSantis, Gillum exchange insults in final Florida governor's debate

AP

Florida gubernatorial candidates, Republican Ron DeSantis, left, and Democrat Andrew Gillum debate, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Broward College in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool)

DAVIE, Fla. - The candidates for Florida governor decried political divisiveness on a day when Democratic leaders were mailed pipe bombs, but then they immediately started intense name-calling.

During their second and final debate Wednesday, Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum called Republican former U.S. Rep. DeSantis a liar who should be disqualified from being elected. DeSantis called Gillum corrupt.

The themes emerged several times through the hour-long debate, in which the candidates also clashed on health care, education, guns and the economy.

The winner of the Nov. 6 election will replace Republican Rick Scott, who is barred from seeking a third term. Democrats have not won the office since 1994.

