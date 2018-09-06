DeSantis to name woman who once called Trump 'con-man' as running mate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami state Rep. Jeanette Nunez is expected to be named as Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis' running mate on Thursday, according to a report by Politico.

If he does, Nunez would become the first Cuban-American woman chosen as a lieutenant governor candidate.

Interestingly, Nunez put her support behind her political ally Marco Rubio during the 2016 presidential election and not President Trump, who supports DeSantis. During the 2016 election, Nunez tweeted:

Recently, President Trump endorsed Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor's race, before he was selected as the Republican candidate over Adam Putnam.

Politico noted that Nunez could help DeSantis in Miami-Dade County, which has a large Cuban-American community.

The 46-year-old mother of three could also help garner votes from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, whose campaign is counting on support from women voters.

