Duggan edges Polson for Duval County House seat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In one of the most expensive House races in the state, Republican Wyman Duggan edged Democrat Tracye Ann Polson on Tuesday for an open seat in Duval County.

With all precincts reporting, Duggan won 51 percent of the vote in House District 15, which became open when Rep. Jay Fant, R-Jacksonville, decided against seeking re-election, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website.

Duggan and Polson combined to raise more than $600,000 in the race, with Polson also loaning $180,000 to the campaign.

ELECTION RESULTS: Florida state Senate, House

Florida state Senate races

Incumbent Republican Aaron Beach won re-election over Democrat Billee Bussard and Libertarian Joanna Liberty Tavares in the Senate District 4 race.

As of 9:30 p.m., incumbent Republican Keith Perry held the lead with 50 percent of the vote in Senate District 8, over Democrat Kayser Enneking and NPA candidate Charles E. Goston, but only 58 percent of precincts were reporting.

