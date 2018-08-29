Duval County School Board races to be decided in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three vacancies on the Duval County School Board will be decided in November.

None of the 17 people running for three nonpartisan school board seats received more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary election. That means the two who received the most votes in each district will run again in November.

District 2

Scott Shine decided not to seek re-election after his first term as the school board member representing District 2, which includes the beaches and Intracoastal West area of Jacksonville, as well as parts of the Southside.

Of the five candidates vying for the seat, Nick Howland finished first with 30 percent of the vote. He will face Elizabeth Anderson in November in a runoff.

Anderson came in second with 21 percent.

Howland is a current business executive and former Naval officer. Anderson is a licensed mental health counselor and a former teacher.

District 4

Board chairwoman Paula Wright has reached her term limit -- two four-year terms. She currently represents District 4, stretching from downtown and the Eastside north to Nassau County line and far Northwest Jacksonville.

Of the six people running for District 4, Darryl Willie was the top vote-getter with 39 percent. He will face Cynthia Smith, who came in second with 18 percent of the vote, in November's general election.

Willie is an executive director who ran for office four years ago. Smith is an adjunct professor and educational consultant who was a teacher and an instructional coach with Duval County Public Schools.

District 6

The school board member for District 6, Becki Couch, has also reached her term limit.

Six people were running to fill her seat, representing southwest Jacksonville, Baldwin, and the Riverside, Avondale, Ortega neighborhoods on Jacksonville's Westside.

Charlotte Joyce came in first, but just barely. She finished ahead of Dave Chauncey by 57 votes.

Joyce, who got 26 percent of the vote, and Chauncey, who got 25 percent, will meet in a runoff in November's general election.

Joyce is a teacher and Magnet coordinator at Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership. Chauncey is an attorney.

The last time the board had three new members was in 2012.

The three new members will be sworn in Nov. 20 and work with existing board members and their newly hired superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene.

