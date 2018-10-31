Florida voter turnout at record pace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The state of Florida is on pace to set a record for highest voter turnout for a midterm election. That projection is based on the number of people voting early and voting by mail in Duval and most other counties.

By Wednesday morning, more than 3.4 million people in the state had voted -- 25 percent of the registered voters in Florida -- surpassing the number who voted early or by mail four years ago. There's reason to believe the numbers of people will continue to grow through Tuesday.

Duval County's supervisor of elections, Mike Hogan, is predicting a 56 percent turnout.

"It is going to be long lines," Hogan said. "So it will be a big heavy day on Election Day."

Election workers are busy staffing early voting sites and checking in the mailed ballots as they arrived.

While no votes are counted until the polls close next Tuesday, the canvassing board is reviewing more than 1,500 questionable mailed ballots that have arrived where people have double-voted -- marked to candidates in the same race -- or their marking on the ballots were not clear. If two people on the board can decide if the voter's intention is clear, that the vote will be counted.

"Also, people are checking it or X-ing it," Hogan said of the voters' marks on the ballot. "That won’t pick up on the tabulator, so we have to reproduce all of those in the public's eye, and that takes a lot of time."

By Wednesday morning, 145,000 votes had already been cast in Duval County, including 48,000 by mail and over 94,000 collected from the 20 early voting sites around Jacksonville.

As a result of a judge's ruling in August, Duval County has two early voting sites on college campuses for the first time in this election, one at the University of North Florida and one at Edward Waters College.

Student Justin Dorsey said that has made it easier for him to vote.

"When you have that right to vote, go vote," Dorsey said.

While no votes are counted, political observers closely watch the mix of who is voting. So far, Republicans have a 60,000-vote edge over the Democrats statewide, while in Duval County, 3,000 more Democratic votes have been received. Perhaps a bigger factor is that nearly 600,000 votes have been received across Florida from voters with no political affiliation. Those so-called swing voters are likely to make a difference in the close races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Election supervisors also remind people who requested votes by mail to get them returned by Tuesday. Statewide, more than 1.5 million ballots that were sent out have not been returned.

“When you look at the return rate so far, it’s very low,” said Skyler Zander, with Americans for Prosperity. "I mean, there’s a lot of people that can still get out there and still have their mail ballots turned in.”

Under state law, candidates but not the general public can get a list every day of people who have requested a mail ballot. They also get a list of who hasn't returned their ballot.

Those who haven’t voted are getting reminders as the Election Day deadline to return the ballots gets closer. Both parties are ramping up their efforts.

“Because you get that list, you’re able to send out robocalls to ask them to turn in their ballots,” Leon County Republican Party chairman Evan Power said. "You send email to get them to turn in their ballots. And in the last case, the last couple days, you send walkers out to go grab the ballots for them or help them get their ballots turned in.”

