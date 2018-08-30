Gillum calls on FBI to reveal he's not being investigated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Andrew Gillium, Florida's 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current mayor of Tallahassee, called on the FBI to tell voters he is not the target of an investigation.

A probe into city government contracting in the Capitol has been underway since 2015. But in 2017, the FBI issued subpoenas to the City of Tallahassee seeking development records.

Also in 2017, a photo surfaced of Gillum with an FBI agent and the supposed informant.

Since the investigation first became public, Gillum has repeatedly said he is not a target of the investigation.

“This investigation seems to have settled around an individual,” Gillum said.

Now, Gillum is calling on the FBI to tell voters what it knows.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis has hinted that he'll make the investigation a talking point and issue.

“I mean, he’s (Gillum) got huge problems on how he has governed Tallahassee,” said DeSantis on Fox News.

The FBI declined to make comment on Gillum's request.

As of Thursday, the investigation had not hurt the Democratic nominee, and day one of the campaign saw significant fundraising.

"We’re fortunate to have raised about a million dollars online," said Gillum.

Gillum's Twitter followers jumped from 50,000 on primary election day to almost a 125,000 Thursday afternoon.

News Service of Florida