Long lines at some early voting sites in Jacksonville Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The lines are long at several early voting sites around Jacksonville on Saturday. Lines of people are out of the door at the Murray Hill Library, where some said they had to wait 90 minutes to cast their ballot.

Gardner Davis was one of those waiting in line at the Murray Hill Library and took photos of the crowds, which we posted on News4Jax.

Mike Hogan, Duval County supervisor of elections, admitted that the Murray Hill Library location is very busy as it is a small facility with limited parking. He urged early voters to check the Duval County elections website before they go to an early voting site to see how long lines may be at the time.

There is a color code system on the front page for wait times. Green is 15 minutes, yellow is 30 minutes and red means an hourlong wait to vote.

Above photo of people line up to vote early at Murray Hill Library voting site Saturday. (photo courtesy of Gardner Davis).

