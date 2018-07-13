End of watch: Only one Blockbuster remains in the entire country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our childhood is fading and fading fast. Two Blockbusters in Alaska are set to close, leaving only one store standing.

Kevin Daymude, general manager of Blockbuster Alaska, says the stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks will close for rentals after Sunday night.

Not even a shout out from John Oliver, the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight, could prevent the once popular video rental chain from going completely extinct.

Now if you feel like pulling away from Netflix to go rent a movie like old times, you will have to travel to Bend, Oregon, where the final Blockbuster lives on. And who's to say how long it will stay in business?

