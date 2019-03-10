Equality Florida raising for full rights to LGBTQ community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida’s largest civil rights organization, Equality Florida, is dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

Saturday night was the 2019 Greater Jacksonville Gala, where some of the voices of equality throughout our region were recognized.

First Coast High School graduate and Georgetown University freshman Seth Owen was among them. You might recall Owen was kicked out of his family’s home after a religious argument with his family due to his sexual orientation.

At that time, some of his teachers joined together and started a GoFundMe account to help raise more than $140,000 for his secondary education.

His story made national headlines when he ended up on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The 6-foot-4, 18-year-old Oceanway native no longer calls Florida home, as he attends college in Washington, D.C.

“My intention is to double major in government and African-American studies,” said Owen. “Personally, I am feeling very well. I am doing great. Enjoying D.C. Absolutely loving it.”

Owen explained to News4JAX reporter Zac Lashway that he still has contact with his biological family, but it’s not a good relationship.

“Not really at all… So it’s still a very toxic relationship,” Owen explained.

At the time Owen was featured on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," she gave him $25,000. With that money, Owen founded the Unbroken Horizons Scholarship Foundation.

“There are so many opportunities on (the) horizon, and collectively, we are unbroken. The scholarship application is completely inclusive – you don’t have to check boxes or identify a certain way. It’s my job as a white-perceived student to do everything in my ability to give back. Help to provide equity in education as much as possible.”

Owen also elaborated on his hopes for his family.

“I hope they, one day, they can acknowledge they abdicated their responsibility of taking care of their child, their underage child and put me in a lot of risky situations.”

Owen said he hopes to someday have a better relationship with his family, too.

“Oh yes, absolutely. That is my goal, is to definitely have a close relationship with my parents. I want to be close with my mom and my dad. There are times I think I just want to call my mom, and I can’t. That is something I look forward to.”

Owen landed an internship with Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy. He plans to return to Northeast Florida during the summer.

To donate to the Unbroken Horizons Scholarship Foundation, click here.

