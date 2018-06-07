Ethiopian pastor killed by crocodile while performing baptisms

A baptism turned fatal in Ethiopia on Tuesday when a crocodile killed a pastor conducting baptisms for about 80 people, the BBC reported.

The Protestant pastor, Docho Eshete, was performing baptisms at a lake in southern Ethiopia when a crocodile jumped from the water and attacked him.

Eshete ended up dying after being bitten on his legs, back and hands.

Residents tried to save Eshete by using fishing nets to prevent the crocodile from taking his body into the lake, and while successful doing that, the bites caused fatal damage.

The crocodile escaped.



