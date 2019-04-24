Ex-Jaguar Roy Miller charged with child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Miller landed back in the Duval County Jail this week, this time charged with child abuse.

Miller appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon on the charge and was released on his own recognizance. The exact charge listed on the Duval County Jail website is child abuse – personal/special weapon.

Miller was entered into the jail website at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday. Details of the abuse allegations will not be available until police release Miller's arrest report.

The Department of Children and Families is involved in the investigation.

The 31-year-old, who retired from the NFL last year, was previously arrested in Jacksonville on domestic abuse charges in 2017 when his wife accused him of grabbing her by the hair and pushing her during an argument.

He was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time but was released from the team days after the arrest.

The domestic abuse charge was eventually dropped after Miller completed a pretrial intervention program. A year ago, Miller's wife asked a judge to re-open the case, saying she never got the chance to tell her side of the story.

The judge denied that motion and ordered Miller to complete community service, undergo counseling and pay a fine.

When Miller retired in June 2018, he reportedly blamed his estranged wife for ruining "any opportunity for me to work for my kids." The former couple have four children together.

Miller is scheduled to be back in court on the child abuse charge on May 15.

