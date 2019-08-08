Ex-teacher banned from public schools went on to teach at UNF

A former English teacher at Fletcher High School whose teaching license was revoked over allegations of inappropriate communications with students went on to teach classes at the University of North Florida.

The Education Practices Commission investigated allegations that Caleb Sarvis exchanged messages of a sexual nature with female students during the 2017/2018 school year. According to their report, Sarvis sent female students' photos of his face, then he would then rate the students' faces after they sent photos to him. He was also accused of engaging in explicit conversations over social media, describing his body parts.

The commission found he "violated principals of professional conduct," "failed to make reasonable efforts to protect students mental health and/or physical health and/or safety" and "exploited a relationship with a student for personal gain or advantage."

News4Jax has asked if police were ever notified of the allegations against Sarvis, but we have not received a reply.

Sarvis, who is a published writer and co-host of a podcast, is a UNF graduate and is shown on RateMyProfessor.com as an adjunct professor at the university. He is not currently listed on the UNF faculty directory.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.