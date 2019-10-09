Family: 2-year-old Orlando boy taken at gunpoint by mother

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning was taken at gunpoint from his home by his biological mother, the toddler's family told News4Jax sister station WKMG in Orlando.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert for Jenzell Cintron Perez just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was last seen on South Conway Road in Orlando wearing a diaper.

FDLE said Jenzell is believed to be with Sugey Perez Diaz, 33, who is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Authorities said Jenzell and Diaz may be "in the company of a male."

Family members told WKMG that Diaz, who they said is the boy's biological mother, barged into the child's home, where he lives with his father and stepmother, and took the toddler at gunpoint while his father wasn't home.

The stepmother told WKMG that Diaz threatened to kill her before grabbing the child and driving off in a vehicle with a man.

Authorities urged anyone who spots the child to call law enforcement immediately and to not approach.

Orlando police said the Amber Alert was issued about five hours after the toddler was taken because police were following leads and didn't want to put the investigation in jeopardy. They are trying to find out why the alert didn't automatically send to cellphones.

A detective said the Florida Department of Children and Families is working with investigators on the child's history. Injuries to the child had been reported to DCF before but nothing was substantiated, the detective told WKMG.

Anyone with information can call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911 or call the FDLE hotline at 1-888-FLMISSING.

