Family members make plea for answers in December triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family is making what they said may be a final plea for answers in an Arlington triple murder.

A little more than 10 months ago, an Arlington neighborhood was rocked when a young family — Quasean Trotter, his fiancée Ariyan Johnson and their 11-month-old daughter, Arielle — were found dead, burned inside their home.

“This is not just my granddaughter that died. This is my great-granddaughter, a baby, an innocent baby, not just one shot,” said Mario Peterson, Johnson’s grandfather. “This was just one left to die and to suffocate. I can just imagine what she went through."

Johnson’s grandparents said they’re making what may be their last plea to the public for answers, because Mario Peterson is a civilian employee with the Navy and is being transferred to Germany.

“This is my last prayer: I’m asking for help. Please,” Mario Peterson said.

“I think about her every day,” Katrina Peterson said of her granddaughter. “She was a sweet person. She called me one day and said, ‘Grandma, what are you doing?’ She said, ‘Me and the baby (are) coming over.’ We went to the mall, walked around. I miss her very much — I do."

The Petersons said they are losing their patience.

“We call, we get the undersecretary, or somebody like that,” Mario Peterson said. “I have yet to hear from Sheriff Mike Williams. I have heard nothing. I would like to hear from the sheriff.”

The couple said U.S. Rep. Al Lawson has taken an interest in their case and been very helpful.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 866-845-8477.

