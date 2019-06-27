Family of 3 escapes early morning house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family of three was displaced Thursday after their home caught on fire.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department believe the cause of the fire is potentially suspicious.
Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the home on McQuade Street, in the Robinson's Addition neighborhood. Smoke could be seen coming from the home where the two adults and a teenager with special needs lived.
The Red Cross was called to assist the family.
The State Fire Marshal is now investigating.
