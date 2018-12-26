Family searching for answers after man gunned down in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family wants answers after a Jacksonville father was gunned down days before Christmas.

The sister of Thomas Gordon, 24, said her brother was shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in the Woodstock neighborhood on the Westside.

Paris Gordon said she has no clue who would kill her brother, who leaves behind a 7-year-old son.

Witnesses told her Thomas Gordon was shot while he was walking the puppy he got his son for Christmas.

She said she wants whoever pulled the trigger behind bars.

Paris Gordon said Christmas is not the same without her brother.

“I’m in there planning my brother's funeral right now (and the) obituary,” Paris Gordon said. “It’s not a Christmas at all. It used to be a fun Christmas. My brother should be watching his son open up his gifts.”

The shooting happened at the Huron-Sophia Apartments, according to investigators.

Flowers have been placed on the ground where police said Thomas Gordon’s body was found after he was shot multiple times.

No, I don’t. My brother was a kind person, worked hard — he stayed to himself,” Paris Gordon said when asked if she has any idea who would kill her brother. “That’s the devastating thing — he didn’t bother anybody.

"My nephew is asking me, ‘I miss my daddy. I miss my daddy.’ How am I supposed to tell my nephew his daddy isn’t coming back?”

Thomas Gordon’s smile and dedication to his family is what his sister said she’ll miss the most about him.

“My brother was a great father, a great brother — we were very close,” Paris Gordon said. “Tell me why. No one is talking. I need some answers. Tell me why.”

Paris Gordon said Christmas will never be the same without her brother, but their family won’t give up fighting for justice.

They said they will be honoring Thomas Gordon’s life at a vigil Wednesday. It will be held at the Huron-Sophia Apartments at 6 p.m.

No suspects have been named in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

