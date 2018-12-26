Remembering Jacksonville father gunned down 3 days before Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Those who loved Thomas Gordon gathered Wednesday night to remember the 24-year-old father who was shot and killed Saturday night.

Gordon's killer has not been caught, but family and friends are holding a vigil at the Huron-Sophia Apartments in the Woodstock neighborhood of the Westside because they want the gunman to know they're not scared.

Jacksonville police haven't released many details of his death, even his name, but Gordon’s sister said she was told he was shot while walking a puppy he planned to give his 7-year-old son for Christmas.

Paris Gordon said the man they called Tony was a loving father and would do anything for his family. She has no idea who would kill him.

"My brother was a great father, a great brother. We were very close," Paris Gordon said. "No one is talking, so I need some answers: Tell me why."

She said Christmas was not the same without her brother.

“I’m in there planning my brother's funeral right now (and the) obituary,” Paris Gordon said. “It’s not a Christmas at all. It used to be a fun Christmas. My brother should be watching his son open up his gifts.”

Flowers have been placed on the ground where police said Thomas Gordon’s body was found after he was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

