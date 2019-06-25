Parents sue over shooting death of 16-year-old son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The parents of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at Hilltop Village Apartments earlier this year are suing the apartment complex.

Adrian Gainer Jr. was shot and killed in the middle of the afternoon on Feb. 25. His parents and their attorneys say that this could've been prevented.

"We are here to state that Adrian Gainer Jr. didn't die in vain," attorney DeWayne Terry said. "It's important to note no matter what your socioeconomic background, no matter how much money you have or don't have, you deserve to live in a community that's safe."

"My son is truly missed. It's been heartbreaking. I have to deal with it every day," the boy's father, Adrian Gainer Sr., said.

News4Jax is going through the claims made in the lawsuit and what the district City Council member in the area says about safety concerns.



