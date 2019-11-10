Family unexpectedly reunited with lost dog at free adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family was unexpectedly reunited with their lost dog at a Jacksonville Humane Society free adoption event at PetSmart on Monument Road on Saturday.

They originally went there to adopt a kitten when the father spotted the brown and white dog being leashed up to go for a walk, according to a post on the Humane Society's Facebook page.

"That's my Dopey!" he shouted.

The dog heard his name, ran over to the family and gave them some wet kisses.

Dopey went to the JHS as a stray Oct. 1. He'd gone missing in August.

But his family never lost hope and were excited to bring their furry friend back home.

If you missed out on today's event, for JHS's Generosity Breeds Joy Weekend, you have another chance to adopt a furry friend tomorrow.

Hundreds of cats, dogs, kittens and puppies will be waiting from homes at the PetSmart on Monument Road, the Jacksonville Humane Society's main location and Animal Care and Protective Services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information go to www.jaxhumane.org

