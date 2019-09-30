Fans react to Jags win in Denver

There was a lot of excitement at bars and restaurants following the Jaguars' 26-24 win at Denver on Sunday.

Fans were on the edge of their seats, jumping up and down, and giving out high fives and hugs following the victory on a last-second field goal.

Leonard Fournette did most of his damage in the second half, running for a career-high 225 yards. He was just the second player in franchise history to surpass 200 yards rushing.

Of course, it's going to be a couple weeks before we can experience the hype for ourselves right here in the city. The Jags next home game against the Saints is Oct. 13th.

