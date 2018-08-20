Gathering to say farewell to Heidy Rivas Villanueva

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Friends and family will say goodbye Monday to Heidy Rivas Villanueva, the 7-year-old killed when struck by a stray bullet from a shootout on Aug. 11.

Heidy was sitting in a parked car with her father and sister when gunfire erupted at a Westside strip mall. Jacksonville police say hundreds of tips following her death helped lead them to the arrest of three men. Two of them are charged with murder.

"She was a very sweet and lovely girl. She loved playing dolls," Yoselin Guerra wrote on a GoFundMe site set up to raise money for Heidy's funeral. "Heidy was going to start first grade on August 13, 2018, at Sadie T. Tillis Elementary School she was very excited about it."

More than $16,000 had been donated to the fund to pay for the funeral and returning her remains to her birth home in Honduras for burial.

A portion of her funeral at the Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home on Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park will be open to the public, and a portion will be open to only family and close friends.

